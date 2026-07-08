RBI, Tax Department Push for Tighter Crypto Curbs Amid Policy Delay

The RBI has also raised concerns about stablecoins. It said stablecoins backed by foreign currencies pose a threat to domestic monetary sovereignty, while rupee-backed tokens could lower the government's income from issuing its own currency and create risks to financial stability during periods of market stress. The central bank added that allowing stablecoins could also make crypto gains harder to detect and tax, since they would reduce the need to convert holdings into fiat currency. India currently taxes gains from cryptocurrencies at 30%.