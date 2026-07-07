Q1 FY27 Preview: FMCG Firms Set for Double-Digit Sales Growth

Strong summer conditions and a low base are expected to support the summer-intensive portfolios of VBL, Emami and Dabur, while affecting Tata Consumer's tea business. International business for Dabur and Emami is expected to remain under pressure due to the Middle East crisis, which accounts for about 7-8% of their business. ITC's transition to the new cigarette tax regime is expected to weigh on its performance, with cigarette net sales likely to decline by around 28%.