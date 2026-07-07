  1. home
  2. Start up
  3. Econovus bags 40 cr from rainmatter by zerodha rockstud capital to expand sustainable packaging solutions

Econovus Bags ₹40 Cr To Expand Sustainable Packaging Solutions

Econovus Packaging said the funding will help expand its presence in sectors such as automotive, lithium-ion batteries, solar infrastructure, steel, defence and other industrial supply chains

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Ritesh
Updated on:
Published At:
Updated on:
Published At:
Econovus Packaging
Econovus Packaging Bags ₹40 Crore Funding Photo: Econovus Packaging
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Econovus Packaging raised ₹40 crore funding led by Rainmatter by Zerodha, and Rockstud Capital

  • Company aims to establish an integrated manufacturing facility in Pune and a dedicated design centre to support its expansion

  • Its portfolio includes UN-certified packaging for lithium-ion batteries, and heavy-duty export packaging, among others

Pune-based sustainable packaging company Econovus Packaging has raised ₹40 crore in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Rainmatter by Zerodha, with participation from Rockstud Capital, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The investment marks Econovus' first institutional funding round after operating as a bootstrapped and profitable business since its launch in January 2019.

The Problem Of Rupee

1 June 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The company said the fresh capital will be used to establish an integrated manufacturing facility in Pune and a dedicated design centre to support its expansion across domestic industrial supply chains and export markets.

Related Content
Related Content

"India's manufacturing future will require packaging that is engineered, digital and sustainable. Over the last seven years, Econovus has built the design, engineering and manufacturing base to deliver green packaging solutions that cut both carbon and cost for our customers. The investment enables us to scale this platform and accelerate the industry's transition to a zero-waste packaging future," said Ramesh Prasad, Founder and Managing Director of Econovus Packaging.

Somdutta Singh, founder and chief executive of e-commerce start-up Assiduus Global - null
Assiduus Founder Somdutta Singh on Funding Start-Ups, Finding Alpha and Philanthropy

BY Shashank Bhatt

The company develops customised industrial packaging solutions using engineered materials, proprietary designs and space optimisation techniques. It aims at reducing both packaging-related carbon emissions and the overall cost of ownership for customers.

Its product portfolio includes UN-certified packaging for lithium-ion batteries, heavy-duty export packaging, returnable and expendable packaging, and automotive packaging designed for CKD, SKD and CBU shipments.

Focus on High-Growth Industrial Sectors

According to the company, the funding will help expand its presence in sectors such as automotive, lithium-ion batteries, solar infrastructure, steel, defence and other industrial supply chains.

The company noted that the expansion comes as India's engineering exports reached a record $122.43 billion, making the sector the country's largest merchandise export contributor with nearly 28% of total exports, a trend it believes will drive demand for sustainable industrial packaging solutions.

Kunwar Himmat Singh, Director – Corporate Affairs & ESG, Nestlé South Asia Region - null
Consumers Aren't Yet Paying Green Premium, But Companies Must Keep Investing: Nestlé South Asia ESG Head

BY Himanshu Ojha

Econnovus’ packaging reduces logistics costs, container utilisation losses and the carbon footprint of supply chains across automotive, electronics, clean energy, industrial machinery electrical equipment, said Abhinav Singh Negi, Lead – Climate and Deep Tech at Rainmatter.

"What makes this hard is not identifying the waste, it is building packaging that OEMs actually switch to. Their high quality engineering ensures that recyclable, lighter and cheaper all hold at once, at production scale, without asking the customer to compromise," he added.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×