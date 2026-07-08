Axis Bank Loses Three Senior Executives Amid Corporate Banking Reorganisation

Anil Agarwal, president and group head of institutional clients coverage, has resigned after over two decades at Axis Bank
Vikas Shinde, former head of the debt capital market team, has exited the private-sector lender after a twenty-year tenure
Jimmy Tavadia, group head of trading who joined the bank in 2019, has also stepped down from his position
As many as three top executives have resigned from Axis Bank Ltd. amid a structural shake-up of its corporate banking and other divisions, Bloomberg reported.
Anil Agarwal, president and group head of institutional clients coverage, has resigned. Former debt capital market head Vikas Shinde and Jimmy Tavadia, group head of trading, also stepped down.
Axis Bank operates as India's third-largest private-sector lender and the top arranger of Indian debt markets. The bank and the departing executives did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment.
Meet The Outgoing Leaders
Agarwal worked at the bank for over 20 years. His LinkedIn profile shows he managed key partnerships with state-run firms, government bodies and financial institutions.
Shinde, also at the bank for about two decades, worked largely in the debt capital market team, which he once headed.
Tavadia joined the lender in 2019 and specialised in rates and forex trading, his LinkedIn profile showed.
Bloomberg league tables show the Mumbai-based lender has led the local currency bond market for almost 20 years. The bank also holds the top spot for rupee loans in 2026.
Industry Reshuffle Intensifies
The exits at Axis Bank mark yet another talent reshuffle taking place across major Indian private-sector lenders.
India’s banking sector and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are facing an unusual wave of resignations and new appointments, with at least six chief financial officers stepping down from some of the country’s largest financial institutions.
HDFC Bank Ltd., the top private-sector lender, recently named Puneet Sharma from Axis Bank as its chief financial officer.
Separately, Bandhan Bank Ltd.’s Chief Financial Officer, Rajeev Mantri, stepped down amid this industry-wide movement.
This trend points to increasing leadership churn at the top tier of the industry. Apart from HDFC, Bandhan Bank and Axis, organisations affected include Aavas Financiers and Emirates NBD’s RBL Bank.
While each exit stems from distinct reasons, together they reflect a wider reshaping of finance leadership across the BFSI landscape.