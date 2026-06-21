Indian Passenger Vehicle Makers Eye Opportunity in UK's EV Market Via FTA

He further said, "We have already started exporting eVITARA to Europe, with about 36,000 units already exported within nine months of the launch, and the UK being the top market. Therefore, we believe this FTA will be positive for 'Make in India for the world'." Terming the India-UK FTA a positive step towards deepening bilateral trade and advancing sustainable mobility, a Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles spokesperson said, "The phased, quota-based framework creates a calibrated pathway by opening new export opportunities for Indian-made EVs in the UK while supporting long-term competitiveness of the domestic industry".