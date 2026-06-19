India-UK FTA More Than Just About Trade: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

“Beyond that, I think there is a lot of alignment in I won't say every single view, but a lot of our views on the global scale. Certainly, in multilateral organisations and on a lot of regional issues, India and France have very, very similar approaches. And, finally, I would say France is a resident power in the Indo-Pacific, and that creates another very rich vein of possibilities for India and France to cooperate with each other." French President Emmanuel Macron posted a message in Hindi to “dear friend Narendra” on social media in farewell to the Prime Minister at the conclusion of his state visit.