India Set To Emerge As World’s 2nd Largest Solar Market In 2026: NSEFI

"The C&I segment has surpassed expectations, crossing double-digit annual installations of nearly 10 GW for the first time, and this is just the beginning. Policy enablers, such as Green Energy Open Access, Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (VPPAs), and the Renewable Consumption Obligation (RCO) framework, are unlocking substantial demand. Within the next two years, we expect C&I capacity additions to rival those under utility-led PPAs," Pulipaka noted.