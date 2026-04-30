Adani Green Plans 15 GWh Annual Battery Storage Amid Grid Constraints

Adani Green plans over 10 GWh battery storage addition this year.
Annual capacity could rise to 15 GWh or more from next year.
Expansion aims to address transmission constraints in India’s power grid system.
Adani Green Energy, one of the country’s largest renewable power producers, plans to add more than 10 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery energy storage this year and around 15 GWh or more annually from next year onward.
“This year onwards, we will be doing 10 plus and next year onwards, we will be touching up to 15 or higher,” reported Down To Earth citing a top executive of the company. The report further projected that the pace could continue for at least five years and potentially for a decade.
The company’s expansion comes at a time when India is advancing its national storage and transmission plans to support rising renewable penetration.
On the sidelines of the Economist’s Resilient Futures Summit, a top executive of the company said that Adani Green is planning to deploy more than 10 gigawatt-hours.
The company is also looking to invest about ₹25,000 crore annually from next year and the investment trajectory is expected to continue for at least 10 years, the executive said, according to Down To Earth.
Chairman of Adani Enterprises Gautam Adani has committed $100bn to India’s energy transition, among the largest private sector investments in clean energy globally. One of the major projects is the 30 GW renewable energy park at Khavda in Gujarat, which is expected to be the world's largest facility at a single location.
Grid Constraints Slow Expansion
Battery systems are crucial to solving one of the biggest challenges facing the growth of renewable energy: transmission congestion. Energy storage is the answer to all those gearbox bottlenecks', the executive told Down To Earth.
Batteries can store solar power generated during the day and dispatch it in the evening when transmission lines are not in use, allowing the same evacuation infrastructure to carry more power over a full day.
Because of their modular design, battery systems can be deployed quickly, unlike gearbox lines, which take three to four years to build, the executive told Down To Earth.
Presently, Adani Green’s new renewable and storage capacity additions are being concentrated in Gujarat and Rajasthan, where land availability and grid access are favourable. The company is integrating battery storage with its solar and wind projects, including at Khavda and several locations across Rajasthan.