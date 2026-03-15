  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Coal india aims to ensure power at just price amid west asia crisis official

Coal India Aims to Ensure Power at Just Price amid West Asia Crisis: Official

State-run coal producer Coal India said it is working to ensure stable power supply at reasonable prices despite disruptions caused by the West Asia crisis

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
freepik
Photo: freepik
info_icon

State-owned Coal India Ltd aims to ensure power at a "just price" to the country amid the escalating West Asia crisis that endangers global shipping lanes and imported coal costs, a senior official of the company said.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) contributes to 80 per cent of total domestic coal production and 75 per cent of total coal-based generation.

CIL contributes to 55 per cent of total power generation and meets 40 per cent of the primary commercial energy requirements of the country.

Geopolitics Shackles Green Switch

2 March 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

"As a low-cost coal producer, CIL aims to ensure power at a just price to the country," the official said, adding that the country has adequate coal sufficiency to meet the anticipated spike in summer demand, with Coal India maintaining robust stockpiles at pitheads and power plants.

Coal Mine - Minas de Revuboe
JSW Steel to Develop Coking Coal Mine in Mozambique

BY PTI

CIL's pitheads have an inventory of 122 million tonnes (MT) of coal, while domestic coal-based plants are stocked to the tune of 53 MT, officials said.

In-situ coal exposure at CIL's mines stands at around 60 MT, ready for extraction and supply at short notice.

CIL's subsidiaries have also been directed to ramp up the frequency and quantum of coal dispatches under the single-window mode of agnostic auction mechanism, the official said.

A few days back, the government had said it was fully prepared to meet any unprecedented surge in coal demand.

Related Content
Related Content

The government had said that this year, coal production and supply have outpaced consumption, leading to record-high stocks at thermal power plants and coal mines.

Supplies to the non-regulated sector are up nearly 14 per cent over the previous year.

Coal India has a target to produce 875 million tonnes of coal in 2025-26. The company is aiming to meet growing demand despite recent, slight monthly production dips in late 2025. The company produced 781.1 MT in FY25.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×