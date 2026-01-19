Renewable Energy Industry Eyes Budget 2026 for Grid, Storage Support

According to Sunil Rathi, Executive Director, Waaree Energies Limited, believes that the Union Budget 2026 is being seen as a critical opportunity to move India decisively into the next phase of its clean energy transition, where energy storage is positioned as being as central as generation. To unlock this inflection point, policy support is required across three core pillars. First, deeper support for vertically integrated manufacturing—spanning solar, batteries and energy management systems—to build resilient domestic supply chains and reduce import dependence. Second, a more expanded and more flexible viability framework is needed to enable large-scale deployment of storage, particularly when integrated with solar and hybrid projects. Third, greater emphasis on domestic value addition is essential to catalyse skilled employment and enhance long-term manufacturing competitiveness.