City gas firms push piped cooking gas with incentives amid LPG supply worries

Consumers willing to shift to commercial PNG connections can contact CGD companies through e-mail, customer portals, letters or call centres, she said. "Where pipelines already exist, connections can be provided in the shortest possible time." India imports about 88% of its crude oil, 50% of its natural gas and 60% of its LPG needs. More than half of India's crude imports, about 30% of gas and 85-90% of LPG imports came from West Asian countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE, through the Strait of Hormuz.