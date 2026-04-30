HUL Q4 Profit Up 21 Pc To ₹2,994 Cr Driven By Higher Volumes

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday reported 21% increase in March quarter consolidated net profit to ₹2,994 crore driven by higher volumes, and gains from the divestment of stake in Nutritionalab.
The company had logged a net profit of ₹2,475 crore in January-March FY25, according to a regulatory filing from HUL.
HUL reported an exceptional gain of ₹247 crore in March quarter. This includes ₹256 crore profit from the sale of a stake in Nutritionalab (the parent company of Wellbeing Nutrition) to USV, and an adjustment of ₹9 crore towards acquisition-related liabilities and loss from the sale of property.
Revenue from product sales rose 8.13% to ₹16,172 crore in March quarter, which was driven by 6% underlying volume growth, according to an earnings statement from HUL.
Advertising and promotion expenses of HUL, which owns popular brands such as Surf Excel, Brooke Bond, Lifebuoy, Dove, Sunsilk, Lakmé was up 6% to ₹1,509 crore.
Total expenses in March quarter were at ₹16,615 crore, a rise of 7.2%. Total income, which includes other income, was up 5.01% to ₹16,580 crore. This marks the company' highest growth in 12 quarters.
For the entire FY26, HUL reported a profit of ₹15,059 crore, up 41%, which was helped by exceptional gains. Its profit before exceptional items and tax was at ₹14,047 crore. Total income rose 4.6% to ₹65,219 crore.
Commenting on results, CEO and Managing Director Priya Nair said: ”Financial Year 2026 witnessed an improved demand environment driven by supportive macro-economic policies." During the year, HUL took decisive actions to accelerate growth, including sharpening the portfolio, scaling investments, strengthening frontline demand generation capabilities, and simplifying the organisation to drive speed, focus, and execution.
"These initiatives resulted in consistent improvement in performance through the year with 8% revenue growth and 7% underlying sales growth in March quarter, translating into 5% underlying sales growth for the financial year," she said.
Moreover, in FY26 two brands - Vaseline and Sunsilk - crossed the ₹1,000 crore annual turnover milestone taking HUL’s total number of brands above ₹1,000 crore to 20, HUL said.
Revenue of Home Care segment, which is the leading division of HUL, housing power brands as Surf Excel, Rin and Vim, was up 9% to ₹6,344 crore in January-March FY26, which is the highest growth in 11 quarters.
"Fabric Wash delivered double-digit growth and Household Care delivered high-single digit growth. Liquids portfolio accelerated its robust double-digit growth trajectory, while powders and bars also recorded a step-up in performance," said HUL.
HUL's Beauty & Wellbeing segment, in which it operates with brands as Lakme, Dove, Lux, OZiva, reported a 13.23% revenue growth to ₹3,697 crore, helped by "mid-single digit underlying volume growth (UVG)".
"Growth was broad-based across brands and formats. In Skin Care and Colour Cosmetics, strong performance in the premium portfolio was offset by subdued performance in mass skin care. Skin Care maintained its strong double-digit growth momentum in Channels of the Future and continued to gain market shares," it said.
The Personal Care segment had a revenue of ₹2,229 crore, up 4.84% in Q4 FY26. In the segment, skin cleansing delivered high-single digit growth, driven by out-performance in Dove and Lux. Continued market development initiatives fuelled double-digit competitive growth in Premium Soaps and Bodywash.
Its Oral Care reported low-single digit growth while Closeup strengthened its market share.
HUL's revenue from Food was up 4.4% in the March quarter to ₹3,566 crore.
"Tea reported low-single digit UVG. Coffee continued its strong double-digit growth momentum supported by volume and price. Lifestyle Nutrition achieved double-digit growth, driven by strong performance in Horlicks and Boost," it said.
Expansion into new demand spaces, along with Horlicks relaunch is delivering early encouraging results, it added.
HUL's Packaged Foods reported mid-single digit growth led by Ketchup, Chutneys, Mayonnaise and Unilever Foods Solutions.
However, HUL's revenue from others, which includes exports was down 9.33% to ₹515 crore in March quarter FY26.
Over the outlook, Nair said heightened geopolitical tensions have led to commodity and currency volatility.
"We are navigating these headwinds through disciplined savings, the resilience of our global and local supply chain and calibrated pricing actions. Looking ahead, we are well positioned to navigate this volatile operating environment, supported by our strong brands, robust financial position and operational agility," she added.
The board of HUL has proposed a final dividend of ₹22 per share for FY26, subject to approval of shareholders. Together with the interim dividend of ₹19 per share declared in October 2025, the total dividend payout for the year will be ₹9,633 crore.
Shares of HUL on Thursday were trading at ₹2,255.80 apiece on BSE, down 2.48%.