India’s Domestic Air Passenger Traffic Grows 1.4% To 1,677.4 Lakh In FY26: Report

Noting that the average aviation turbine fuel prices announced on April 1, 2026, increased by 9.2 per cent on a sequential basis and by 18.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis on account of the impact of the West Asian conflict, the ratings agency said that while crude oil prices rose sharply (by 45.5 per cent month-on-month in March this year) due to the geopolitical crisis, the pass-through to ATF prices was moderated.