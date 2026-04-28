LPG System May See Fresh Changes from May 1; Here’s What Can Change for Users

West Asia tensions are now impacting India’s households, pushing cooking gas prices and expenses higher
LPG prices have risen recently, with domestic and commercial cylinders seeing multiple increases across markets
Oil companies are reviewing pricing and delivery systems again, suggesting further changes may still be ahead in the coming months
The ongoing tensions in West Asia have started to show up in India’s daily household expenses, especially through cooking gas prices. What began as a distant geopolitical conflict has now begun to affect how much people pay for basic fuel.
Prices have already moved in recent weeks. A 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder now costs about ₹60 more, while commercial cylinders have seen repeated hikes within a short span.
The impact has been sharper for businesses. The 19 kg commercial cylinder price has risen multiple times, including hikes of ₹28–₹31, ₹114.5 and ₹196–₹218 across March and April 2026.
At the same time, more changes may still be coming. Oil companies are looking at pricing and delivery systems again, suggesting that adjustments are not over yet.
However, pricing is only one side of the story. The government has also begun tightening how LPG is accessed and distributed across the country.
Why Are LPG Rules Changing?
Booking a cylinder now takes a bit more planning. The gap between refills has been raised to 25 days in cities and up to 45 days in rural areas to keep usage under check.
Delivery rules have tightened, with OTP checks now required to ensure the cylinder is handed over to the correct consumer and to curb misuse.
At the same time, online bookings have touched nearly 98%, showing most people now use digital methods and delivery checks are also being widely followed.
For beneficiaries under government schemes, Aadhaar-based verification has become essential. Officials have clarified that only those who have not completed eKYC need to do it and for many, this will be a once-a-year requirement linked to subsidy benefits.
PNG Shift Impact
A broader structural shift is also underway. Authorities are pushing households to move from LPG to piped natural gas wherever infrastructure is available.
In areas where PNG is available, households may have to move away from LPG over time. In some cases, LPG supply could be stopped if users do not switch within the given deadline.
PNG connections have grown quickly, with over 5.45 lakh added since March 2026 and many more in the pipeline. This signals a steady long-term shift.