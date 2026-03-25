Govt Takes Measures to Strengthen Consumer-Centric Gas Service Delivery

The government on Tuesday introduced measures to strengthen consumer-centric gas service delivery while ensuring that the transition to piped natural gas (PNG) does not impose an excessive financial burden on users.
The framework mandates time-bound provision of PNG connections, aiming to improve service standards and facilitate a gradual shift from LPG in areas with existing pipeline infrastructure, according to a statement issued by the oil ministry.
It also allows flexibility in regions where connectivity remains technically unfeasible.
To safeguard public interest, the policy seeks to prevent arbitrary denial of access for pipeline development by local authorities or private entities.
It further establishes a transparent dispute resolution mechanism through designated authorities, balancing consumer convenience with national priorities, such as energy security and clean energy transition.
The measures are expected to enhance energy security by diversifying the gas distribution network and reducing reliance on single fuel sources.
Faster approvals and greater regulatory clarity are likely to improve the ease of doing business and boost investor confidence, it said.
The initiative will accelerate the expansion of pipeline infrastructure across urban and semi-urban regions, while promoting cleaner energy use in households, transport, and industry, contributing to better air quality and lower emissions.
Additionally, a reliable and affordable energy supply is expected to support industrial and commercial growth.