Centre Notifies New Telecom Rules Under 2023 Act; Here's What Changes for Operators

Centre notifies telecom rules replacing licensing system, introducing authorisation framework under 2023 Act
Telecom firms like Airtel, Jio and Vi can shift to new authorisation-based regime
Government launches DoT eServices Portal; clarifies authorisation does not automatically include spectrum allocation rights
The Centre on Wednesday notified a set of rules under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, including the Telecommunications (Authorisation for Provision of Main Telecommunication Services) Rules, 2025, replacing the decades-old licensing regime under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.
The new rules replace the existing licensing system with a new authorisation framework, allowing telecom companies such as Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea to move to the new regime.
The government also notified the DoT's Telecom eServices Portal for digital implementation of the new framework, clarifying that authorisation does not automatically grant spectrum rights.
New Telecom Framework
Under the new rules, eligible entities can apply for authorisation as a Network Service Operator, a Virtual Network Operator (VNO) or both.
The framework covers unified services, access services, wireline access services, internet services and long-distance telecom services across national or specified service areas.
The government has also notified separate rules for enterprise communication services, machine-to-machine (M2M) services, PM-WANI services, public mobile radio trunking services, aeronautical data communication services and in-flight and maritime connectivity.
Meanwhile, separate rules have also been notified for captive telecom services, while migration rules lay down how existing licence holders can move to the new authorisation framework.
The new framework also introduces enhanced anti-fraud obligations, requiring authorised entities to implement measures to detect spoofing and other fraudulent telecom activities.
Satellite & Data Rules
Companies planning to establish, operate, maintain or expand satellite telecom networks or provide telecom services through satellite networks, will have to obtain separate government approval through the Telecom eServices Portal. Applicants must provide details of satellites, space capacity and satellite earth station gateways, which must be located in India.
The rules require all telecom traffic originating from or terminating at user terminals in India to pass through satellite earth station gateways located within the country. Authorised entities will also have to provide real-time traffic monitoring facilities to ensure compliance.
According to the notified rules, telecom operators must store network data, logs and related information within India. Copies of such data cannot be routed, shared or made available outside the country.
The rules also require authorised entities to obtain government approval before establishing or expanding telecom infrastructure in security-sensitive areas. Companies must provide the government with the location details of their telecom network systems whenever directed.
Entities providing access, internet or international long-distance services, as well as operators permitted to establish gateways, will also be required to establish lawful interception and monitoring systems in accordance with government directions.
The notification comes after nearly a year of consultations, with draft rules issued in September 2025 and the deadline for stakeholder comments extended to October 21, 2025, before the final rules were notified.