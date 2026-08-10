Nanoplastics In Every Sip: India Is Ignoring An Inconvenient Trade-Off

India’s reliance on bottled water is partly driven by inconsistent tap-water supply, ageing pipelines, pressure drops and concerns over water quality
While bottled water offers convenience, growing evidence of microplastics and nanoplastics raises questions about the health implications of long-term exposure
Restoring trust in tap water through continuous supply, stronger quality monitoring, and packaging standards is key to reducing dependence on bottled water
India is making a quiet, but consequential trade-off. In stepping away from tap water we do not fully trust, we are leaning on bottled water we have not fully understood. The result is a shift from visible risks to invisible ones — most notably, routine exposure to micro and nanoplastics, potentially exposing our health to hazards that these substances pose.
India’s behaviour is unique when it comes to drinking water. Very few households drink tap water without an additional layer. Boiling or purification through RO or water purifiers is normally resorted to at homes. Offices default to jars, events and travel to bottles.
The bottled water market, estimated at over $10 billion, is more a story of substitution than consumption. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12% between 2026 and 2034.
Water in India is treated to acceptable standards at the source. But reliability weakens in transit. Intermittent supply, pressure drops and ageing pipelines each introduce vulnerabilities. What reaches the consumer is not consistently predictable.
Advertisement
So the consumer compensates. But what we are compensating with deserves scrutiny.
Cost Of Trade-Off
Globally, microplastics in bottled water are no longer contested. What is newer is the detection of nanoplastics. A research study found concentrations of up to 240,000 nanoplastic particles per litre of bottled water. These particles have the ability to bypass conventional filtration and potentially enter human tissue.
PET bottles are considered safe under controlled conditions. But India’s manufacturing landscape is uneven. Alongside organised players, there is a wide base of smaller units where material quality, use of recycled inputs, and process discipline vary. Add to this prolonged exposure to heat during storage and transport, and the material begins to degrade.
Advertisement
The outcome is not immediately visible. It does not change how the water looks or tastes. But it changes what the container introduces into it over time.
In trying to avoid one form of contamination, we may be normalising another — less perceptible and therefore less debated.
Plugging The Gaps
The contrast with countries where tap water is the default is instructive, but often simplified. This is not about infrastructure alone. It is about system credibility.
India is ranked 120th amongst 122 countries in the Water Quality Index. Countries like Germany or Switzerland have the water systems perform consistently as the water supply is continuous, distribution networks are monitored, and water quality data is transparent.
As a result, most households rely on tap water for consumption purposes. The United States regulates tap water more rigorously than bottled water.
The system is expected to be trusted and is designed accordingly.
India has, instead, built a parallel logic. We treat water, then filter it again at home, then replace it with bottled water outside. Each layer compensates for a gap but also reinforces it.
If this trajectory continues, bottled water will cease to be a convenience. It will become a dependency. For an Atmanirbhar Bharat, dependence on packaged substitutes for drinking water should prompt reflection. A systemic workaround at this scale cannot fulfil such an ambitious vision.
The correction does not lie in discrediting bottled water. It lies in restoring the credibility of the system it is replacing.
That begins with reliability. Continuous, pressurised water supply is not just a service improvement; it is a quality safeguard. It reduces the very conditions that allow contamination to enter. Odisha’s ‘Drink from Tap’ experiment has implemented continuous water supply at scale.
Investments across water network rehabilitation, pressure management, metering, formalisation of connections, treatment upgrades and modernised storage infrastructure have resulted in 24x7 water supply for 3.2 million people in 11 cities across the state.
It extends to visibility. Water quality cannot remain a technical assurance buried in reports. It must be made public, real-time, across cities. Trust is not built through claims. It is built on evidence and transparency.
It also requires widening the regulatory lens. Today, standards focus heavily on the water. They need to extend equally to the packaging. Material traceability, limits on recycled plastic for potable use, and testing under Indian climatic conditions should be mandatory — especially in a fragmented manufacturing ecosystem.
And finally, it calls for technological upgrades. Micro and nanoplastics are actual risks. Private research needs to be incentivised so that relevant treatment technologies are developed to address and prevent this crisis in a timely manner.
India’s water discussions have always been framed around scarcity and availability. It is high time we focused on the trust, credibility and reliability of our water quality. If we can secure our water, we can secure our growth.
And if we can secure our growth, we can help shape the destiny of Bharat.
(This article has been authored by Yashovardhan Agarwal, Managing Director, Welspun BAPL & Director Sintex. The views expressed are personal)