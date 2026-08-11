Gautam Adani Breaks Silence After US Court Drops Corruption Charges

US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis approved the Justice Department’s request to drop corruption charges against Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani.
The US Justice Department said the securities fraud charges lacked a sound legal foundation and argued that the case largely concerned alleged conduct in India.
Gautam Adani welcomed the decision, saying his faith in truth, fairness and the judicial process remained unwavering through the legal battle.
A US court has dismissed corruption charges against billionaire Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani. Brooklyn-based US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis approved the dismissal request on Monday, dropping charges against both men.
Adani welcomed the decision in a late-night post on X on Tuesday, saying his faith in truth and fairness remained unwavering "through this challenging period".
"I welcome the US court’s decision with humility and deep respect for the judicial process," Adani said.
"My deepest gratitude to those who never lost faith in us, in the system and in India’s capacity for justice," he said.
Court Dismisses Charges
Judge Garaufis said he was convinced the US Justice Department's decision was not influenced by the Adani Group's pledge to invest in the country, Reuters reported.
On 4 July, the DOJ stated to the judge that the case against Adani and the other defendants "should never have been brought", urging the court to drop the charges. In a detailed filing, the department stated that the securities fraud charges did not have a sound legal foundation. "The securities charges should never have been brought," the DOJ stated.
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The department stated that the prosecution was weak in legal terms and centred largely on India. The allegations involved "several Indians...allegedly tried to bribe other Indians...to get Indian contracts to provide Indian electricity to Indians in India", the department stated.
It added: "the United States pretending to be the world police can cause diplomatic strife and also wastes resources better spent on domestic concerns. India can better manage its internal systems than can prosecutors in Brooklyn and Washington."
Origins Of Allegations
In 2024, the 64-year-old Adani Group chairperson was accused of agreeing to bribe officials in India so that a conglomerate subsidiary could win approval to develop a solar energy plant. He allegedly misled US investors about the company's anti-corruption practices.
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The Adani Group has consistently denied any wrongdoing.
"We will continue doing what matters: building for our nation, creating value that outlasts us and serving a purpose larger than ourselves," Adani said, asserting, "That is our commitment." He ended his message with 'Jai Hind'.