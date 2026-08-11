Zen Technologies Rises 3% After ₹295 Crore Defence Order

The stock's gains came even as the broader market traded in the red. At 9:32 am IST, the BSE Sensex was down 341.60 points, or 0.43%, at 78,200.84, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 98.40 points, or 0.40%, to 24,485.40. Banking stocks remained under pressure, with the Nifty Private Bank index declining nearly 1%, led by losses in Axis Bank, Federal Bank and RBL Bank.