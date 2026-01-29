Rural Telecom Connections Lead the Way, Economic Survey Shows Rapid Sector Growth

Domestic manufacturing has been strengthened through the PLI Scheme, which has attracted investments of over ₹4,700 crore, generated more than ₹1 lakh crore in sales including ₹21,000 crore in exports, and created roughly 30,000 jobs. Support for research and development has been extended via the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) and Digital Bharat Nidhi, funding 136 projects in 6G, AI-in-Telecom, SatCom, Open RAN, and security with ₹542.23 crore.