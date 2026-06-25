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DoT Begins Accepting Applications for Telecom Service Authorisation, Licence Migration

The move comes within days of the Government notifying a set of rules that operationalise a new authorisation-based framework in India's telecom sector

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Summary
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  • The Department of Telecommunications has started accepting applications for telecommunication service authorisation and migration of existing licences under the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

  • This marks a shift from the old licensing regime to a new authorisation-based framework.

  • Applications, designed on a ‘digital by design’ principle, must be filed online via the Telecom eServices Portal by eligible telecom entities

Department of Telecom (DoT) has begun accepting applications for telecommunication service authorisation, as well as for migration of existing licences to the terms and conditions of authorisation, an official release said on Thursday.

The move comes within days of the Government notifying a set of rules that operationalise a new authorisation-based framework in India's telecom sector, marking a transition from the legacy licensing regime.

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"The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has officially commenced the acceptance of applications for obtaining authorisations for providing telecommunication services, as well as for the migration of existing licences to the terms and conditions of authorisation under the Telecommunications Act, 2023," the release said.

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As laid out under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, the provisions of the authorisation rules are being implemented using the ‘digital by design' principle.

"To facilitate this, application modules for both obtaining a fresh authorisation and migrating existing licences have been made operational," the release said.

Applicants can now submit their applications online through the `Telecom eServices Portal'.

The telecom department had, as an interim measure, suspended the acceptance of new applications for issuing Unified Licences, Unified Licence (VNO), Standalone Licences, Registrations, Permissions, and No Objection Certificates with effect from November 10, 2025. The suspension was put in place pending the notification of the new authorisation framework.

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