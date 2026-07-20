Apple Raises iPhone 17 Prices In Japan; Will India Be Next?

Apple has raised iPhone 17 prices in Japan by up to 11.3% across the lineup.
The company has not announced any iPhone price increase for India or other major markets.
The move has fuelled speculation over higher global iPhone prices amid rising component costs
Apple has raised prices across its iPhone 17 lineup in Japan, extending a broader trend of price increases across its hardware portfolio as higher component costs continue to weigh on the company. While there is no official word on India, the move has fuelled speculation that future iPhone models could become more expensive globally.
The price increase applies to the latest iPhone models sold in Japan, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 17e, iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
iPhone 17 Prices Rise By Up To 11.3%
Apple has increased iPhone prices in Japan by as much as 11.3%. The iPhone 17 Pro Max now costs 214,800 yen (about ₹1.27 lakh), up from 194,800 yen (about ₹1.15 lakh).
The iPhone 17 Pro has been priced at 194,800 yen (about ₹1.15 lakh), compared with 179,800 yen earlier.
The standard iPhone 17 now costs 142,800 yen (about ₹84,600), up from 129,800 yen, while the iPhone Air has become costlier at 177,800 yen (about ₹1.05 lakh) from 159,800 yen.
Apple has also raised prices of its lower-end models. The iPhone 17e now costs 107,800 yen (about ₹63,865), while the iPhone 16 is priced at 114,800 yen (about ₹68,012).
Will India See A Price Hike?
Apple has not announced any increase in iPhone prices for India or other major markets.
However, the latest move follows price hikes for several MacBook and iPad models in June, when the company cited global memory chip shortages and rising component costs.
At the time, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said Apple would eventually need to pass on higher memory and storage costs to customers instead of absorbing them.
Signs of higher pricing have already emerged in India. Over the weekend, Apple increased the prices of its Apple One and Apple Music subscription plans.
Although there is no confirmation of an iPhone price hike in India, the increase in Japan has sparked speculation that the upcoming iPhone 18 series could carry higher price tags in global markets.