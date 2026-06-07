US-Based GE Vernova Signs Pact With Powerica to Supply Wind Turbines in Gujarat

US-based energy equipment manufacturer GE Vernova has signed an agreement with renewable energy company Powerica Ltd to supply 28 wind turbines for a project in Gujarat.
The deal includes turbine supply and installation at Botad Wind Farm in Gujarat, GE Vernova said in a statement on Friday.
"The project marks the debut of GE Vernova's 3.8-MW workhorse turbine in the Indian market, a key milestone in the company's strategy to expand its onshore wind portfolio in one of the world's fastest-growing renewable energy markets," it said.
Powerica has secured the project's power purchase agreement (PPA) through a competitive auction conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL).
Deliveries for the project are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, GE Vernova said, adding that it will supply wind turbines from its facility in Pune, Maharashtra.
GE Vernova also said that it has been certified by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and included on the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers of Wind Turbines (ALMM) - a mandatory requirement for wind turbine OEMs participating in India's wind market.
Deepak Maloo, General Manager of GE Vernova's Onshore Wind business in India, said: "The 3.8 MW-154m turbine is designed to deliver efficiency, reliability, and strong performance for India's wind conditions. With ALMM certification and local manufacturing in Pune, we are well-positioned to support our customers as India accelerates toward its 500 GW renewable energy ambition."