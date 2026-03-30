ASEAN Expands Wind Power as India Pushes Regional Collaboration

PK Dash of India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) noted that such platforms are vital for knowledge exchange as the region collectively scales up deployment. The discussion focused on localised manufacturing and financing frameworks to turn strategic intent into reality. By moving turbines, talent and technology seamlessly across borders, the partnership aims to deliver reliable, clean power to over 2 billion people. This collaborative approach is seen as essential for advancing shared climate goals and ensuring regional energy security.