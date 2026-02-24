Rising Power Demand Puts Focus on Demand Flexibility — Here’s Why

The IEA report further stated that following a strong 8.3% increase in 2023, electricity demand in India grew 5.8% y-o-y in 2024 amid strong economic growth. While electricity consumption rose by a robust 8.5% during the first half of the year due to intense and long heatwaves, the second half saw a more subdued growth in demand amid milder weather. Supported by rapid economic expansion and increasing electrification, India’s electricity demand is expected to grow at a high rate of 6.3% annually from 2025 to 2027 on average. Rising air conditioner ownership will continue to bolster electricity demand growth.