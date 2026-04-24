Adani Green Energy Q4 Net Profit Jumps 34 Pc To ₹514 Cr

Sharing project updates, Adani said, "Our flagship Khavda project, the world’s largest renewable energy plant, continues to make significant progress. On the battery storage side, we installed 1.4 GWh of capacity in FY26, which is one of the world's largest single-location BESS deployment and will complement our contract mix to take us closer to building a resilient and future ready energy ecosystem. Our Pumped Hydro Storage Project (PSP) in Andhra Pradesh is also progressing well." He said AGEL's 19,294 MW of operational portfolio will power more than 8.7 million homes and avoid about 36 million tonnes of CO2e emissions annually. "The continued recognition of our ESG efforts reaffirms our commitment to sustainable growth and accelerating India’s energy transition." The board of the company also transitioned Raj Kumar Jain, existing Head – Business Development, to a new role within Adani Group, appointment of Lokesh Kumar Jeengar as Head - Business Development & Strategy.