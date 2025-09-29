Sunjay Kapur Will Dispute: Why Wealth Succession in India Keeps Ending Up in Courts

Meanwhile, another dispute surfaced when Priya shared Sunjay Kapur’s contested will with his former wife, Karisma Kapoor. According to a petition filed by Kapoor on behalf of her children (one of whom is a minor), they were initially told there was no will. In a case file earlier this month, Kapoor said that after Sunjay’s unexpected death in June, she and her children met Priya in England from June 14 to 17, where Priya claimed he had left no will and his assets were held under the RK Family Trust.