Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 Cr Property Dispute Intensifies as Karisma Kapoor’s Children Approach Delhi HC

Inheritance battle over later industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 crore estate has intensified as his two children from his marriage with Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor have entered the tussle. The siblings in a lawsuit filed with the Delhi High Court alleged that their stepmother, Priya Kapur (the third wife of Sunjay Kapur) has attempted to forge their father’s will to gain absolute control over his assets. The two children, represented by their mother as legal guardian, have now sought the court’s intervention to get their rightful share, ANI reported.