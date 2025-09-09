Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 Cr Property Dispute Intensifies as Karisma Kapoor’s Children Approach Delhi HC

Sunjay Kapur’s two children from his marriage to Karisma Kapoor have filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court over his vast estate.
The children have alleged that Sunjay’s third wife, Priya Kapur, forged his will to gain full control of his assets.
The siblings have reportedly claimed that they lacked complete information about their father’s assets at the time of his death.
Inheritance battle over later industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 crore estate has intensified as his two children from his marriage with Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor have entered the tussle. The siblings in a lawsuit filed with the Delhi High Court alleged that their stepmother, Priya Kapur (the third wife of Sunjay Kapur) has attempted to forge their father’s will to gain absolute control over his assets. The two children, represented by their mother as legal guardian, have now sought the court’s intervention to get their rightful share, ANI reported.
The lawsuit has been filed against Priya Kapur and their minor son, Sunjay Kapur’s mother, and a fourth person who reportedly identified herself as the executor of the contested will.
The siblings have reportedly contested that they did not have full information regarding their father’s assets at the time of his death. While they have attached a list of properties regarding which they possess information, they have accused Priya Kapur of concealing details of Sunjay Kapur’s complete assets.
The 53-year-old chairman of Sona Comstar had passed away in June this year in the UK. It was later reported by some media outlets that Kapur allegedly swallowed a bee during a polo match, which triggered a heart attack. Though, no official comments were made regarding the cause of his death. His mother later questioned the circumstances surrounding Sona Comstar chairman’s death.
What Are They Contesting?
The two children, via their legal guardian, mentioned that initially Priya Kapur had denied the existence of any will and claimed that the former chairman’s assets were held under the R.K. Family Trust. However, she later changed her stance and presented a document and described it as a will. This further sparked speculation of forgery and manipulation.
The children told the court that they were summoned to corporate meetings of Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) and were asked to sign legal documents without being given full information regarding the trust deed or associated records.
Additionally, the children highlighted that their late father had on multiple occasions assured them of their financial security. They also claimed that the late Sona Comstar had started business ventures in their names, acquired properties both personally and via corporate entities. The two children were reportedly named as beneficiaries of the family trust.
Apart from this, Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, has also been at the forefront of this property battle. He had even objected to Priya’s appointment to Sona Comstar’s board at the company’s AGM in July.