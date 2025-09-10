Sunjay Kapur Will Row: Delhi HC Asks for Full Asset List in Case Filed by Karisma Kapoor’s Children

The Delhi High Court has ordered Priya Kapur to submit a full list of assets known to her at the time of Sunjay Kapur’s death.
The case was filed by Karisma Kapoor, on behalf of their children, Samaira and Kiaan Raj, seeking a share of Sunjay’s personal estate.
The lawsuit, filed on September 9, alleges that Priya Kapur fabricated late businessman's will.
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered Priya Kapur, wife of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, to submit a full list of assets known to her at the time of the former Sona Comstar chairman’s death on June 12. The order came in a case filed by his former wife, Karisma Kapoor, on behalf of their two children, Samaira and Kiaan Raj.
Acting as their general power of attorney and legal guardian, Karisma is seeking a share of Sunjay’s personal estate, reportedly valued at around ₹30,000 crore. The lawsuit, filed on September 9, alleges that Priya Kapur fabricated a will after Sunjay’s death and that his children were not informed about it.
Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing Karisma Kapoor’s children, told Justice Jyoti Singh, as per an Economic Times report, that the plaintiffs had repeatedly been informed there was no will. They allege that later a document dated March 21, 2025, was produced, which they suspect is forged. Reports say the children claimed in their filings that they shared a close relationship with their father, who had assured them of financial security and named them beneficiaries of the family trust.
Defending Priya, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar told the court that the children had already received assets worth ₹1,900 crore from the trust. As per CNBC-TV18, he said, “So much crying — six days before the will, the plaintiffs received ₹1,900 crore worth of assets under the trust. I don’t know how much is enough.”
Priya Kapur’s legal team submitted WhatsApp messages and emails from Sunjay Kapur confirming that his will had been duly signed and executed. The beneficiaries, Priya Kapur, her son Azarius, and Karisma Kapoor’s children Samaira and Kiaan, have accepted ownership in the R.K. Family Trust and filed forms to claim their shares, with Priya assisting Samaira and Kiaan in the process. Under the will, Karisma Kapoor and her children have no claim to Sunjay Kapur’s personal assets.
Meanwhile, according to a broadcaster’s report, senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, representing Rani Kapur — Sunjay’s mother — said, “Today I have nothing. ₹10,000 crore worth of assets, which would otherwise be mine. I have seven grandchildren, and I am the person who has to make sure everyone gets it. What is this will? I am the settler — the Rani Kapur Trust. There needs to be a status quo on the assets.”
Rani Kapur also reportedly questioned the transfer of Sunjay’s entire personal estate to Priya within three months of her marriage. She also raised concerns over the sale of Sona Comstar assets to a Singapore entity without her knowledge.
Justice Singh has now directed Priya Kapur to file her reply to the plaint, submit a full list of Sunjay Kapur’s assets as of his death, and follow the court’s timelines for written statements, replies and rejoinders. The next hearing is scheduled for October 9, when the court will consider an ad-interim injunction.