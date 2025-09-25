Sunjay Kapur Will Dispute: Wife Priya’s Bid to Submit Assets in ‘Sealed Cover’ Faces Court Scrutiny

Delhi High Court questioned Priya Kapur’s request to submit Sunjay Kapur’s asset list in a sealed cover.
She also sought to bind all parties in the case to confidentiality.
Justice Jyoti Singh noted the demand could be “problematic,” as beneficiaries have the right to question the disclosed assets.
The Delhi High Court on Thursday questioned the confidentiality demand by Priya Kapur, the wife of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, while hearing a case concerning his will. Kapur requested the court to allow her to submit a list of her late husband's assets in a sealed cover. She also asked that the parties in the case be bound by confidentiality.
However, Justice Jyoti Singh observed that this demand could be "problematic," as beneficiaries to the estate have the right to question the assets disclosed, just as in any other case, reported Live Law.
The Delhi High Court was hearing a case filed by actor Karishma Kapoor on behalf of her two children, challenging the validity of Sunjay Kapur’s will and alleging suspicious circumstances. The suit seeks to prevent Kapur’s wife from denying the children’s inheritance rights, requests a fifth of the late father’s assets for each child, and demands full disclosure of his personal assets. It also seeks to restrain the defendants from selling or transferring any of the father’s assets. Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani, has also joined the case.
In an earlier hearing, the court had asked Priya Kapur to submit a full list of personal assets and liabilities at the time of his death.
Senior advocate Sheyl Trehan, arguing on behalf of Priya Kapur, said, "I will disclose in a sealed cover on an undertaking of confidentiality. I'm not shying away from giving it to anyone. All the parties may have it," Trehan said. She requested the court to allow certain sensitive financial details to be filed in a sealed cover, citing leaks, media attention, and cybersecurity concerns.
She clarified that the information would be shared with all parties but not the public, emphasising the specificity of bank and DMAT account details.
The court questioned how replication and objections could proceed if the details were sealed. Trehan argued that only a small portion, about two pages, needed confidentiality, stressing there would be no prejudice to any party.
Appearing for Sunjay Kapur’s children, Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur, their counsel claimed that, according to their information, the bank accounts had been emptied.
Their counsel raised concerns about verifying assets under a proposed NDA and sealed cover, noting that beneficiaries have the right to scrutinise properties and other estate details. Senior advocate Amit Sibal, representing the deceased’s mother, emphasised that as a "Class 1 heir", he has the right to independently verify the will, and an NDA should not prevent him from defending the suit.
The court observed that any confidentiality measure must not impede the parties’ ability to defend their case and asked for precedents regarding sealed submissions in such suits.
Trehan said she would address this issue as well. The matter is scheduled for the next hearing on Friday.