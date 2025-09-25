Sunjay Kapur Will Dispute: Wife Priya’s Bid to Submit Assets in ‘Sealed Cover’ Faces Court Scrutiny

The Delhi High Court was hearing a case filed by actor Karishma Kapoor on behalf of her two children, challenging the validity of Sunjay Kapur’s will and alleging suspicious circumstances. The suit seeks to prevent Kapur’s wife from denying the children’s inheritance rights, requests a fifth of the late father’s assets for each child, and demands full disclosure of his personal assets. It also seeks to restrain the defendants from selling or transferring any of the father’s assets. Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani, has also joined the case.