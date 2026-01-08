India, Russia and Maduro: How the US Uses Energy to Shape Global Politics

However, India has defended its position, arguing that there simply isn’t enough supply of crude in the world to replace Russian production, which currently accounts for 11% of the global output. It also pointed out that the Biden administration was cognizant of this fact, and had given an informal assent to continue importing Russian oil, albeit at discounted prices. It also pointed out that even Europe continued to buy gas from Russia, besides output from Indian refineries running on Russian crude. Moreover, the public nature of the spat forced India to dig in, citing broader reasons such as energy security and strategic autonomy.