Why Hexaware Is on an Acquisition Spree: Digital IT Head Siddharth Dhar Explains

"The capability expansion could be like CyberSolve, which is an area that we identify as an area that we want to strengthen, or it could be like Softcrylic, which actually gets us into a completely new area. We've never been a marketing analytics site. So that’s a completely new area that gets opened up for us. Or it could be like SMC Squared, which actually, you know, again, is capacity expansion in a market that we traditionally haven’t played in, which is the GCC market," he said in an exclusive interview with Outlook Business.