Trump launches $1 Mn 'gold card' visa to attract global talent

Trump unveils $1 Mn Gold Card visa offering residency to wealthy individuals.
Companies pay $2 Mn per sponsored employee; $15,000 processing fee applies.
Platinum card planned, enabling extended US stays without taxes on foreign income.
US President Donald Trump launched his long-promised 'gold card' on December 10. The gold card offers a new route to US residency for individuals paying $1mn and for companies paying $2mn per foreign-born employee.
A government accepting applications went live as Trump revealed the start of the programme while surrounded by business leaders in the White House’s Roosevelt Room, reported Associated Press.
The initiative aims to replace the EB-5 investor visa, which was created in 1990 by the Congress to generate foreign investment and required people to spend about $1mn on a company that employs at least ten people. Trump promoted the reworked version as a way to draw global talent while generating fresh revenue for the Treasury.
“All funds taken in as part of the programme will go to the US government,” Trump said. He added that billions could eventually flow into a Treasury account “where we can do things positive for the country”. He described the gold card as “basically a green card but much better. Much more powerful, a much stronger path”.
The US President did not address the programme's overall caps, which are in place under the current EB-5 programme, or the requirements for job creation for applying corporations. Rather, he claimed to have heard grievances from business executives who were unable to hire exceptional graduates from American universities due to their foreign nationality and lack of immigration permits.
“You can’t hire people from the best colleges because you don’t know whether or not you can keep the person,” Trump said.
He echoed the same point at the White House event. Trump said that he has heard from Apple CEO Tim Cook several times and other executives that they cannot hire people from the best colleges because “you don't know whether or not you can keep the person.” Trump said students are “thrown” out of the country.
Trump’s $1 Mn Shortcut to Residency
In an effort to draw in wealthy individuals willing to pay for residency, the gold card was first introduced in September. The secretaries of Commerce, State, and Homeland Security were directed by an executive order to complete all necessary preparations for the programme within ninety days. The deadline is December 18.
Under the launch terms, individuals would pay $1mn for a gold card, while companies would be required to pay $2mn for each sponsored employee. Applicants must also cover a $15,000 processing and vetting fee. A $5mn platinum card is expected to be introduced later, allowing recipientss to spend up to 270 days a year in the US without being subject to US taxes on their non-US income.
Despite being presented as a distinct product, the “gold card” is essentially a revamped green card but one that, Trump calls “much better, much more powerful” and offering a “stronger path”.
(With inputs from PTI.)