Layoffs, Slow Growth, Slower AI Adoption: What Accenture's Results Says About IT Sector

AI Deal Rise, Hesitancy Remain

The Dublin-based company is one of the few IT players reporting detailed AI earnings. In this quarter, it has shifted from calling these earnings "GenAI" to "Advanced AI." The company said its advanced AI project bookings nearly doubled in FY25 to $5.9 billion. The number of projects deploying AI has also expanded sharply, from just a handful in 2023 to 6,000, while revenue rose from negligible levels to $2.7 billion.