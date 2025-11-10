Muted Consumer Sentiment or Growth Fatigue? What's Behind Trent's Slowing Growth

This also helped the company cut costs, keeping its pre-Ind AS EBITDA margin steady at 12.2% this quarter, compared to 12.3% a year ago. The reported EBITDA margin rose by 134 basis points year-on-year to 17.2%. The firm’s profit before tax and adjusted profit after tax grew 3.7% and 6.5% year-on-year to ₹576 crore and ₹451 crore, respectively. Core working capital days improved to 20 in the first half of FY26 from 25 in the same period last year, while capital expenditure stood at ₹1,019 crore.