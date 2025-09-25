The IT giant said its advanced AI project bookings nearly doubled in FY25 to $5.9 billion. The number of projects deploying AI has also expanded sharply, from just a handful in 2023 to 6,000, while revenue rose from negligible levels to $2.7 billion, tripling year-on-year. Since the start of FY23, Accenture’s AI and data workforce has grown from about 40,000 to nearly 77,000.