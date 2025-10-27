The NBFC sector in India is deeply intertwined with the banking system and accounts for nearly 25% of total bank credit. This interdependence stems largely from NBFCs’ reliance on bank funding for their operations. However, such interconnectedness also introduces systemic vulnerabilities; distress in large NBFCs can spill over to banks, mutual funds, and corporate debt markets, potentially triggering liquidity crises and broader financial instability. The RBI’s move aims to address these systemic risks and promote the sustainable growth of NBFCs as India’s key credit intermediaries.