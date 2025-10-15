Govt Mulls Merging Smaller PSBs with Big Banks by FY27

Public Sector Banks Outperformed Their Private Counterparts in Q1

Public sector banks outperformed their private counterparts in the June quarter, continuing their strong performance from January to March, Tamal Bandhyopadhyay wrote in Business Standard. All state-owned banks, except Punjab National Bank, recorded a rise in net profit in the previous quarter. The rise in net profit ranged between 1.87% and 75.75%. Meanwhile, eight private sector banks witnessed a slump in their profits. Among the big names, the most notable was the 68.21% fall in IndusInd Bank Limited’s profit. The collective net profit of private banks fell nearly 3%, while that of state-owned banks rose by 10.62%.