Nepal to Allow High-Value Indian Currency Notes After a Decade—All You Need to Know

Impact on Tourism Revenue

According to Business Standard, Nepal has long sought this relaxation, as limits on high-value Indian currency have affected tourism, particularly casinos and hospitality businesses catering to Indian visitors. According to Kathmandu-based sources, many travellers have inadvertently broken the rules, resulting in arrests and fines. Currently, tourists visiting Nepal, including Indians, may bring in up to $5,000, or the equivalent in other convertible currencies, without declaration. Amounts beyond this must be declared at customs, and visitors cannot take out more than $5,000. India the top source of tourists for Nepal.