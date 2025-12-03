Vladimir Putin's New Delhi Visit Amid US Pressure: What’s at Stake for India–Russia Ties

2. The Appetizer

As C. Raja Mohan notes, what India right now needs is not just a defence pact with Russia, but rather deepening economic ties with sustainable commercial and trade relations. Raja Mohan highlights that without an economic foundation, New Delhi’s promotion of “multipolarity” with Moscow will remain shallow. According to reports, India’s export growth to Russia slowed owing to sanctions pressure, disruption in supply-chain logistics, and market access, although merchandise trade with Moscow has expanded sharply. According to the latest government data, total trade between India and Russia rose to $68.7 billion in FY25 from $8.73 billion in FY22. However, reports suggest that exporters expect exports to Russia to fall going ahead amid economic sanctions by the European Union and the US. Furthermore, logistics challenges, including inadequate container load and currency fluctuation, especially in the ruble, persist.