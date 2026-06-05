  1. home
  2. Economy and policy
  3. Indias q4 gdp expands 78 taking full year growth to 77 govt data

India's Q4 GDP Expands 7.8%, Taking Full Year Growth to 7.7%: Govt Data

Nominal GDP, or GDP at current prices, has been estimated to attain a level of ₹346.36 lakh crore in 2025-26

P
PTI
Published At:
Published At:
File Photo
India's GDP File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India’s economy expanded 7.7% in 2025-26, accelerating from 7.1% in 2024-25.

  • Real GDP at constant prices is estimated at ₹323.12 lakh crore, up from ₹299.89 lakh crore.

India's economy grew at a higher pace of 7.7% during 2025-26 as compared to 7.1% in 2024-25, according to government data released on Friday.

In January-March period of the 2025-26 fiscal year, the gross domestic product (GDP) has been estimated to grow 7.8%, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said.

The Problem Of Rupee

1 June 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

"Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices is estimated to attain a level of ₹323.12 lakh crore in the 2025-26, against the First Revised Estimate (FRE) of GDP for 2024-25 of ₹299.89 lakh crore," it said.

Related Content
Related Content

Nominal GDP, or GDP at current prices, has been estimated to attain a level of ₹346.36 lakh crore in 2025-26, against ₹318.07 lakh crore in 2024-25, showing a growth rate of 8.9%. 

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×