Vij Directs Officials To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply To Consumers In Haryana

Haryana minister Anil Vij on Friday issued directions to officers of the energy department and said these must be effectively implemented so that consumers receive uninterrupted electricity supply.
The energy minister was chairing a review meeting with senior energy department officials from across the state in Chandigarh.
The meeting was attended by Energy Department Commissioner and Secretary Ashima Brar and Managing Director of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam.
According to an official statement, while reviewing power disruptions over the past six months, he clearly directed that outages must not exceed two hours in urban areas and four hours in rural areas.
Strict action will be taken against officials concerned, especially superintending engineers, if this limit is crossed, including suspension in serious cases, he warned.
Approximately ₹8,247 crore is to be recovered from defaulting consumers, including ₹3,573 crore by Uttar Haryana and ₹4,674 crore by Dakshin Haryana discoms, it was mentioned in the meeting.
Additionally, ₹585 crore is to be recovered from government departments. Officials have been directed to expedite recovery efforts.
Emphasising the quick replacement of transformers, Vij directed that maintenance staff must be equipped with proper tools, safety gear, and transformer trolleys during repair work.
He further directed that new power substations should not be set up in waterlogged areas, and if unavoidable, they must be constructed at least two feet above the expected water level.
Reviewing power theft cases, he directed that all pending cases be presented in court within the next three months. He informed that 179 people have been arrested in such cases this year. A total of 39,529 FIRs were registered in 2024-25 and 56,953 in 2025-26. The vigilance wing assured timely submission of all cases in court.
He stated that consumers with pending dues who have taken new connections on the same property will face action. A total of 3,224 such cases have been identified. Three-member teams will be formed to complete action within three months, he said.
The minister directed that all government buildings in the state must have solar systems installed within one year to make Haryana a leader in this sector.
Calling it a flagship programme, he stressed focused implementation. He also directed maximum coverage under the PM Surya Ghar Scheme, especially for eligible low-income households.
A revolving fund of ₹200 crore has been set up for this purpose.