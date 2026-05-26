Union Bank to Raise ₹8,000 Cr Through Debt, Equity Mix

Union Bank board approved raising up to ₹8,000 crore capital in May 26, 2026 meeting
₹5,000 crore via Basel III-compliant additional Tier 1 and/or Tier 2 bonds; ₹3,000 crore equity through FPO/rights issue/private placement/QIP
Shares traded at ₹167.25, down 1.01% on BSE following the capital raise announcement
Union Bank of India on Tuesday approved raising of up to ₹8,000 crore, which would include the issuance of equities worth ₹3,000 crore.
In a BSE filing, Union Bank said the board has approved raising of debt capital through Basel III-compliant additional Tier 1 bonds and/or Tier 2 not exceeding ₹5,000 crore.
Besides, the board has approved raising ₹3,000 crore equity capital in tranches within the overall limit of ₹8,000 crore, through Public Issue (i.e. Further Public Offer) and/or rights issue and/or private placements, including Qualified Institutions Placements and/or Preferential Allotment.
"The board of directors, in its meeting held on May 26, 2026, considered and approved the plan of the bank to raise capital by an amount not exceeding ₹8,000 crore," the filing said.
Shares of Union Bank of India were trading at ₹167.25, down 1.01% over the previous close on BSE.