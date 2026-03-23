Two More Indian-Flagged Tankers Transit Iran Coast as LPG Crisis Deepens

Argentina Emerges as Surprise Supplier

According to a report by The Economic Times, Argentina shipped 50,000 tonnes of LPG to India between January and March 2026 — more than double the volumes recorded a year earlier. There were no LPG shipments from Argentina before 2024. Argentina plans to commission a new natural gas liquids fractionation unit at its Bahia Blanca processing plant in 2026, which is expected to boost processed output, with additional volumes earmarked for export.