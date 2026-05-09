CAG K Sanjay Murthy on Friday emphasised that urban mobility represents one of the most visible interfaces between governance and citizens.
In his closing remarks at the 5th BRICS Supreme Audit Institutions Leaders' Summit, Murthy also highlighted that the effectiveness of public investments must ultimately be assessed in terms of their impact on improving ease of living.
The summit with the theme 'Ease of Living with a Focus on Urban Mobility' brought together 38 delegates, including heads of Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) from nine BRICS countries, along with urban finance and mobility experts.
The theme found strong resonance among all participating SAIs with a shared recognition of the critical link between urban mobility and ease of living, the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) said in a statement.
It was emphasised that mobility is not merely about physical movement, but about enabling access to livelihoods, services, and opportunities, thereby directly shaping the quality of life of citizens, it said.
The deliberations of delegations from SAIs of Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Russia, South Africa and the UAE reflected convergence and diversity of perspectives across BRICS countries.
Discussions highlighted challenges arising from rapid urbanisation, congestion, environmental stress, and inequitable access, while also showcasing evolving approaches to addressing these complexities, the statement said.
During the summit, discussions also highlighted the role of integrated and long-term planning, sustainable transport systems, and technology-enabled governance.
Increasing emphasis was placed on the use of data-driven approaches, including real-time data systems, digital platforms, and advanced analytics, to strengthen audit effectiveness and improve decision-making, the statement said.
The summit concluded with the adoption of the BRICS SAI Work Plan 2027-28 and the Bengaluru Declaration.