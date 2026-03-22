Who Can Still Use Hormuz? Iran Names ‘Friendly’ Countries, Says Diplomacy Remains Priority

In response to Trump's warning, Iran vowed to hit back if any of its fuel and energy infrastructure is targeted. ""Following previous warnings, if Iran's fuel and energy infrastructure is attacked by the enemy, all infrastructure of energy, information technology, and desalination facilities belonging to the US and the [Zionist] regime in the region will be targeted," Ebrahim Zolfaqari, Lieutenant Colonel and key spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, a central military command, warned as quoted by Tasnim News Agency.