Who Can Still Use Hormuz? Iran Names ‘Friendly’ Countries, Says Diplomacy Remains Priority

Iran says Strait of Hormuz open for “friendly” nations like India.
Blames US-Israel actions for disruption and shipping paralysis.
Donald Trump threatens strikes; Iran warns of retaliation.
Safe passage selective, but risks of mines and attacks persist.
Iran has clarified its position over the Strait of Hormuz, with a senior official insisting the waterway remains open to all vessels, including India, that do not belong to what Tehran considers enemy states. Tehran also blamed the United States and Israel for the crisis that has effectively shut it down for much of the world.
Ali Mousavi, Iran's representative to the UN's International Maritime Organization, was quoted by Iran's Mehr news agency as saying that American and Israeli "aggression" was the root cause of the strait's current paralysis. "Diplomacy remains Iran's priority," he said, "however, a complete cessation of aggression and mutual trust and confidence are more essential."
China, India and Pakistan have been granted safe passage for their vessels. For others, the picture is considerably grimmer — ships have been attacked and mines are reportedly laid in the waterway, creating the conditions for a major global energy crisis even without a formal closure. Iran has identified its enemies as the US, Israel and their "allies".
Donald Trump, facing mounting domestic pressure as oil prices surge, has warned that the US will "obliterate" Iranian power plants if the strait is not reopened within 48 hours.
Washington is also reported to be weighing plans to occupy or blockade Kharg Island — Iran's strategically vital oil export terminal in the Gulf — a move that would represent a dramatic escalation in what has already become a full-scale military confrontation between the US-Israeli alliance and Tehran.
In response to Trump's warning, Iran vowed to hit back if any of its fuel and energy infrastructure is targeted. ""Following previous warnings, if Iran's fuel and energy infrastructure is attacked by the enemy, all infrastructure of energy, information technology, and desalination facilities belonging to the US and the [Zionist] regime in the region will be targeted," Ebrahim Zolfaqari, Lieutenant Colonel and key spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, a central military command, warned as quoted by Tasnim News Agency.