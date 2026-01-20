Trump to Announce Gaza ‘Board of Peace’ at WEF; Why India May Decline the Invite

The US may unveil members of Trump’s proposed Gaza ‘Board of Peace’ at the WEF summit in Davos.
The initiative requires permanent members to contribute $1 billion and has drawn criticism over UN legitimacy and governance.
India has been invited but remains cautious due to concerns over Palestinian representation and commercialisation of reconstruction.
The United States is expected to announce the final list of members for the proposed Gaza ‘Board of Peace’ on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual summit in Davos, according to reports. US President Donald Trump, who is attending the summit this week, is scheduled to meet global business and political leaders at the venue.
Trump has sent invitations to over 60 countries—including India, Russia, France, and Belarus—to join the proposed body, which he has described as a mechanism to oversee ceasefire arrangements and post-war reconstruction in Gaza. Permanent membership of the board would require countries to contribute $1 billion in cash, according to documents cited by media reports.
Trump has called the panel the “greatest and most prestigious board ever assembled,” framing it as a new international body aimed at stabilising the war-ravaged region. The Executive Board, announced on January 17, consists of several diplomats, politicians, and financiers. The board includes US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Nickolay Mladenov as High Representative for Gaza, Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, World Bank president Ajay Banga and political adviser Robert Gabriel Jr.
Countries invited to the board includes Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Qatar, UAE, Morocco, Argentina, Canada, Brazil, Paraguay, India, Pakistan, Vietnam, Australia, Indonesia, and European allies including France, Germany, and the UK. An invitation was also sent to Russia, Trump stated. Israel, who’s not a formal board member, however, holds decisive influence over security and reconstruction implementation, while Palestine has no direct representation, reports said.
Why the Proposal Is Controversial
According to the draft charter seen by diplomats, the Board of Peace could potentially involve itself in conflicts beyond Gaza. Critics have warned that the body risks duplicating or undermining the role of the United Nations, an institution Trump has repeatedly criticised as ineffective and biased.
Reports say the UN Security Council endorsed the initiative in November 2025 as part of a broader post-conflict reconstruction framework, though the scope and nature of that endorsement remain unclear.
Israel has also publicly criticised the proposal, alleging that Washington failed to coordinate with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israeli officials have reportedly objected to the inclusion of diplomats from Turkey and Qatar, arguing that the board runs counter to Israel’s policy positions.
Questions also remain over how the proposed $1 billion contributions would be used and the degree of control the US would exercise over the funds. Trump has described the board as a “new international transitional body” that would oversee Gaza’s rebuilding.
Why India Is Hesitant
India received an invitation to join the board on Sunday, but New Delhi has neither accepted nor rejected the proposal so far, signalling that it is weighing its options. In his invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump described the initiative as a “critically historic and magnificent effort to solidify peace” in West Asia.
However, according to a report by the Global Trade and Research Initiative (GTRI), India has several reasons to remain cautious. Ajay Srivastava, former trade official and founder of GTRI, argued that the absence of Palestinian political ownership in the proposed framework risks making the initiative externally imposed and weak in legitimacy.
Srivastava also flagged concerns that the board could undermine existing UN-led processes and international law. He warned of the potential commercialisation of Gaza’s reconstruction, citing Trump’s past rhetoric and the presence of financiers on the proposed panel.
“Donald Trump’s earlier real-estate rhetoric on Gaza, combined with the presence of financiers on the board, has raised fears that reconstruction could prioritise commercial projects and land use over Palestinian rights, consent and return,” Srivastava said.
In February 2025, Trump described Gaza as a potential “Riviera of the Middle East,” suggesting it could be redeveloped—remarks that drew sharp criticism at the time.