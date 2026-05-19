ICRA Lowers India’s FY27 GDP Growth Estimate To 6.2 pc

“However, a slower rise in manufacturing volumes, contraction in exports, and nascent signs of margin pressure amid the West Asia fallout may have weighed on the industrial gross value added (GVA) growth performance in the quarter. Consequently, we expect the GDP growth to have slowed to a three-quarter low of 7% in Q4 2025-26, below the NSO's implicit estimate of 7.3% for the quarter, while remaining quite robust," Nayar said.