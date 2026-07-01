  1. home
  2. News
  3. Ai enabled cyber attacks emerge as most important near term challenge rbi

AI-Enabled Cyber Attacks Emerge as Most Important Near-Term Challenge: RBI

RBI says AI-enabled cyberattacks are the most important near-term challenge

P
PTI
Published At:
Published At:
AI-Enabled Cyber Attacks Emerge as Most Important Near-Term Challenge: RBI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • RBI identified AI-enabled cyberattacks as the top near-term threat.

  • Cybersecurity awareness and employee training need strengthening.

  • RBI also flagged AI-led stock market gains as a source of financial fragility.

Artificial intelligence-enabled cyberattacks were classified as the "most important" near-term cyber threat for the Indian banking system by the RBI on Tuesday.

The RBI said it undertook a survey on the system's preparedness which revealed that financial institutions have established robust practices in cyber risk management, particularly vulnerability assessment and penetration testing of critical information systems.

"AI-enabled cyber attacks emerged as the most important near-term challenge," it said in the comments that come amid heightened commentary around the capabilities of systems like Mythos.

The Problem Of Rupee

1 June 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The RBI said Processes relating to regulatory reporting and board-level reporting of significant cyber incidents have also matured.

However, cybersecurity awareness and training for employees remain areas which require further strengthening.

Companies Overbilled By $1.7 Mn On OpenAI, Anthropic AI Tools - Magnific
Are OpenAI, Anthropic Overbilling You? Companies Claim $1.7 Mn In AI Overcharges

BY Outlook Business Desk

Similarly, forensic preparedness also needs improvement to strengthen incident response capabilities, preserve digital evidence and facilitate regulatory and law enforcement investigations in the event of sophisticated cyberattacks.

In its bi-annual financial stability report, the central bank also classified the AI-led stock market boom in some countries as a potential source of "financial fragility".

Recent outperformance of some emerging markets has been largely driven by AI-linked companies rather than broad-based strength, the RBI said.

Related Content
Related Content

"Both remain sources of financial fragility as sell-offs in these firms could cause broader market declines in the US and cause spillovers to other markets through wealth effects," the RBI report said.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×