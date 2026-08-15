India Cuts Windfall Tax On Diesel, ATF; Petrol Export Duty Removed

Diesel, ATF Levies Cut

On August 3, the government had raised the petrol export duty to ₹3.5 per litre from ₹2.5 per litre. The total levy on diesel was increased to ₹25.5 per litre from ₹15.5 per litre, while the ATF levy was raised to ₹22 per litre from ₹14.5 per litre.